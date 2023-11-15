First Alert Weather: Milder conditions on the way with rain on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After cold temperatures on Wednesday morning, temperatures will start to climb nicely with a southerly breeze and sun and clouds. There will be highs near 60 on Wednesday afternoon.

A beautiful day is also on the way Thursday with sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. Friday will start windy and mild with mainly dry weather through midday.

Showers will increase Friday afternoon into the evening. Behind that rain, colder weather is back for the weekend with a few lake effect rain and snow showers. Colder weather lingers through Thanksgiving. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of the rain Friday and a possible storm threat next week.