First Alert Weather: Milder end to the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We had a hint of Winter for the last day and a half. But, Spring and Summer weather are making a return, although they will be location dependent! A warm front lifting through tonight will bring a batch of rain showers after midnight and into the early morning hours of Thursday. A few showers may linger after sunrise, but they won’t last.

Clouds will clear and temperatures will begin their ascent. By the afternoon, the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier will soar into the 60s and 70s, closer to 60 degrees near Rochester, and 50s and 40s near Lake Ontario. There are a few reasons for this. First, a warm front will be very slowly lifting north through the area clearing areas north latest in the afternoon. Also, a lake breeze sets up near Lake Ontario, keeping our lakeshore communities much cooler. That front should clear the area on Friday, with nearly everybody climbing into the 70s and even lower 80s. The one exception will once again be along the immediate lakeshore, where temperatures there will be held back in the 50s and 60s.

Outside of an isolated afternoon shower, we’ll remain dry on Friday with a fair amount of sun. Weather will begin to go downhill over the weekend. A batch of steady rain will be waiting to our west. This may be a scenario where the Buffalo area sees a soaking rain all day on Saturday, and the Finger Lakes stay dry through much of the afternoon. That being said, we need to monitor the placement of the shield of rain.

If that moves just a little further east, the Rochester area may see the wet weather most of Saturday. Regardless, the rain WILL move in, and our temperatures will drop back into the 50s for the 2nd half of the weekend and most of next week.