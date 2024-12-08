First Alert Weather: Milder weather coming our way

We will see a few light snow showers tonight, with the wind picking up with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures overnight will warm through the 30s. On Sunday, we will see milder temperatures with highs into the low 40s with plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles especially south of the Thruway.

Monday, we will see rain showers for a majority of the day with mild temperatures into the mid-40s. Rain showers will continue on Tuesday as temperatures climb to near 50°. Colder air will arrive briefly midweek as rain showers change to wet snow showers. Keep it tuned to News10NBC for the latest.