First Alert Weather: Milder weather Friday and Saturday before rain and falling temps arrive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds Friday morning will try and clear for some sunshine later with temps turning much milder. Readings will head into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Nice weather for your Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. There will be a small shower threat around midday, but most of Saturday will be dry and warm with near record highs in the 50s to near 60.

Weather goes downhill on Sunday as rain arrives and temps fall through the 40s into the 30s. Rain may change to some wet snow late Sunday with snow showers on Monday.

Right now, it appears the chance for heavier accumulations will stay to our east but will need to watch closely. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the Sunday storm.