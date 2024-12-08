First Alert Weather: Milder weather has returned to Rochester – For Now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This was the first day this month with above-average temperatures. Consequently, most of the snow and ice has melted across the area. However, this milder weather will not be necessarily pleasant as there will be periods of rain through Wednesday morning. This warmer weather will last for another 48 hours with winter conditions returning by mid-week. At this time, the News 10NBC Threat Tracker will remain green, as we continue to watch the forecast model data with the next round of accumulating lake effect snow possibly arriving by later Wednesday night.

Sunday night, look for cloudy skies, but it will be dry with the low temperature in the middle to upper 30s. Monday a warm front will pass over Western New York which will bring a steady rain through the morning before tapering off by mid-afternoon. The temperature will rise into the middle 40s. Tuesday should be mainly dry for the morning before rain showers return later Tuesday afternoon. The temperature should reach 50 degrees. Wednesday it turns colder as the temperature falls into the 30s with rain showers changing to snow showers. Early indications are that this will be Lake Erie snowfall with likely accumulations for communities southwest of Rochester.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.