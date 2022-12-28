First Alert Weather: Milder weather is on the way for the rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds are around on Wednesday with temperatures near 40 and a little breeze in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to moderate through the end of the week with reading near 50 on Thursday and into the 50s on Friday.

A couple of showers will be possible later in the day Friday with a good chance for rain on New Year’s Eve. A few showers Sunday with above normal temperatures is expected into next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain threat this weekend.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.