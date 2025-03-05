First Alert Weather: Minor flooding possible as widespread rain moves in

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re in for a good dousing of rain today as large-scale circulation draws up plenty of moisture from the south. Rain totals will not be extreme, topping out at a quarter to half an inch, but when combined with melting snow and possible ice jams, minor flooding is possible. Any flooding will be very localized and will be more likely in smaller creeks and streams. Basement and road flooding will be the main impacts if flooding does occur.

Widespread rain will occur throughout the morning and will be heavy at times, especially in the mid morning, before tapering off going into the afternoon. The late afternoon and evening will be much quieter, and then there will be a chance of our first thunderstorms of the year in the 7pm-midnight timeframe.

Along with the rain, unseasonably warm air is also being drawn up from the south, which will send our temperatures all the way up into the mid to high 50s! But a cold front will pass overnight, which will cause temperatures to drop throughout the day tomorrow, eventually reaching the mid to high 20s by Thursday night. Winds will be very noticeable, coming out of the west/northwest and gusting up to 40 MPH, and there will be rain and snow showers in the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the 30s over the next five days, and then we have yet another chance of reaching the 50s by the middle of next week.

