First Alert Weather: Minor snow Monday night, then Yellow Alert for icy weather Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our active winter weather is continuing, with several rounds of snow and ice in the near future.

Starting with a newly issued Yellow Alert for Thursday. This is focusing in on the morning commute, and the possibility of a wintry mix, which could include some sleet and freezing rain. The timing of the icy mix could slow you down and cause slick roads for the Thursday morning commute. A minor accumulation of freezing rain is a possibility, but at this point impacts on trees and powerlines is expected to be minor. That being said, this is a system that needs to be monitored closely for any changes.

Any icy mix is expected to change over to plain old rain showers as temperatures rise, with improving conditions through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Before then, we will see a cold front dropping south Monday night, changing rain showers over to snow showers, and a minor accumulation of an inch or two near Rochester, and less than 1″ in the Finger Lakes by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be chillier and blustery with some lake snow showers, but limited additional accumulation.

Wednesday will also be chilly but quiet with a mix of clouds and sun, before that wintry mix develops Wednesday night.