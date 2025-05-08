First Alert Weather: Misty and drizzly morning, then cool and dry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – While technically we will not be precipitation-free today, it will be a much more noticeably dry day overall. There is light misting ongoing mainly south of Rochester, but things will dry up by 9am. Expect today to be mostly cloudy and cool, with temps topping out in the low 50s and a 5-10 MPH breeze out of the north-northeast. Those clouds will break up a bit to let a little sunshine in later this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow a trough of low pressure to our southeast will start to curl in, bringing chances for rain to areas southeast of Rochester, likely in the afternoon/evening. It will be cool again, with clouds pulling away from west to east.

This weekend is looking excellent. The low moves out and high pressure moves in, and finally we will have both days be sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid 60s, perfect for the Lilac Festival and any Mother’s Day plans. Warm sunny weather continues through Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 70s, before showers return on Wednesday.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.