First Alert Weather: Mixed bag this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re kicking off the weekend with mild temperatures and gloomy skies, with a few light and spotty morning showers moving in from the west. A cold front will pass through this morning, which will drop our temperatures into the mid 50s by this afternoon and then the mid 40s overnight. Besides the chance for light spotty showers in the A.M. hours, most of today will be dry and cloudy. Winds will pick up, with the strongest gusts coming out of the northwest at 35 MPH this afternoon and evening, and will last through the night.

Breezy, cool air and clouds remain early tomorrow morning, but those clouds will quickly clear from west to east, leaving the rest of the day sunny and seasonably mild. Winds will taper down throughout the day, coming out of the northwest at 10-15 MPH. Overall, Sunday will be the much better day for any outdoor weekend plans.

Monday will see the continuation of this mild sunny weather, with high temps in the mid 60s and cooler along the lakeshore, then Tuesday we are tracking very warm temperatures and some P.M. thunderstorms alongside breezy winds. It’s a little too early to make a call on whether these storms will reach severe status, so for now we are Green on the Threat Tracker, but we will continue to monitor this and will update you as soon as we see a change.

