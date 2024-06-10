First Alert Weather: Monday could be the coolest day since May 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our News 10NBC Yellow Alert has been discontinued. The steadier rain from earlier Sunday has now turned to just widely scattered light showers. Over the past four days, Western New York has measured between one to two inches of rainfall. Now it is time to dry out.

A cold front will be crossing the area Sunday night and this will bring some very cool weather for Monday. As a result, the summer-like weather will be delayed for the start of the week. The temperature will be some 10 to 15 degrees below normal with readings only in the 50s and lower 60s. The last time we had a day this cool was four weeks ago on May 12. Look for mainly cloudy skies for Monday with just the chance of a few sprinkles or a spotty light shower.

Then the weather gets better. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with the temperature in the upper 60s. You can expect more sunshine and warmer weather on Wednesday. The mercury will then rise in the middle 70s.

