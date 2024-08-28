First Alert Weather: More comfortable weather for the next 24 hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cold front has moved across most of Western News York Wednesday. This change in airmass has brought a considerable drop in the temperature compared to yesterdays near 90-degree weather.

In addition, we expect a reduction the humidity over the next 24 hours. But, how long will this more comfortable weather last? The answer is not very long.

The heat and humidity will begin to increase again on Thursday and Friday. This will eventually lead to more showers and thunderstorms for the start of the Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday night, look for mostly cloudy skies with the humidity slowly falling overnight. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees. Thursday will feature partial sun for the morning with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. It should be a pleasant late summer day with the high temperature in the middle 70s.

Friday should be dry for most of the day with temperature readings in the middle 80s. Then, with lots of humidity, showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Mainly dry weather returns for Sunday with much cooler temperatures for Labor Day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.