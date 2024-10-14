First Alert Weather: More cool air and rain showers… for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A deep trough over the Northeast and Great Lakes is making October feel more like November, complete with some wet snowflakes in the highest terrain of the Finger Lakes and NYS.

This pattern will continue for another day or two, before finally easing. This means we’ll see scattered lake rain showers Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night, with temperatures during the day in the upper 40s and overnight dipping into the 30s away from Lake Ontario. We’ll see at least a little bit of sun mixing in from time to time, but clouds will be winning out. This will start to change by Wednesday. A few morning showers should give way to a little more afternoon sun, though we’ll remain cool for one more day.

Then we start to see a big time pattern change by Thursday. Sunshine makes a return, and with that, we’ll shake the November chill. Temperatures on Thursday make it into the 50s, with 60s returning by Friday. Sunshine sticks around into the weekend and into at least the start of next week.

Temperatures will continue their climb through the 60s this weekend, with some 70s likely by late weekend and into early next week.