First Alert Weather: More humidity and some rain return Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front lifting through will bring a noticeable difference in the humidity Tuesday night and Wednesday. Dew points will be climbing into the 60s. A few showers Tuesday night should exit by morning, but we’ll be left with higher humidity. The first half of Wednesday should be dry, but we’ll see a better chance for some showers by the afternoon and evening hours, with the best chance of thunder south of Rochester. If you have Jazz Festival plans on Wednesday evening, you’ll want to bring an umbrella or raincoat, with some showers in the forecast.

A cold front passing through Wednesday night will drop temperatures and humidity to end the week, with much more comfortable and dry weather, and sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, we won’t be keeping the dry weather around into the weekend. Another system will bring some showers and perhaps some thunder at times on Saturday, followed by morning showers on Sunday. Hopefully, we can clear things out for Sunday afternoon. This is still more than a few days away, so we’ll keep you posted.