First Alert Weather: More humidity and some storms this weekend

As promised, unsettled weather will be returning to our area this weekend. While you should prepare for rain, there will be a fair amount of dry time both Saturday and Sunday. The issue is – if you do get wet, there’s the chance you could get soaked with locally heavy rain within any convection. Some thunder is also possible, but the heavy rain is the main issue with the weekend.

Saturday will likely be the wetter of the weekend days, with a few storms still around on Sunday, but coverage should be less. We should also see more sun on Sunday, which will help us climb back into the 80s. Humidity remains propped up not only into the weekend, but also through the first half of next week with dew points in the mid and upper 60s, possibly flirting with 70 degrees early next week.

Another low moving area of low pressure moving through next week will bring a renewed chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday of next week. There’s the possibility that we get a gusty storm or two, but once again the main threat will be heavy rain. We are remaining green on the Threat Tracker, but we will be monitoring new data for early next week as it comes in. Stay with First Alert meteorologists Alex Bielfeld and Glenn Johnson through the weekend for any updates.