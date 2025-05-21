First Alert Weather: More rain on the way Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday saw a steady rain, and while the rain may not be as steady to end the work week, it’ll be sticking around. A cluster of weakening thunderstorms will bring our next round of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Wednesday night, with showers lingering into Thursday morning. We may tend to see more of a lull into the afternoon with “drier” weather, but likely still a few showers around. If you’re running the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge, the forecast will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 50s, and a few showers from time to time. Additional rainfall amounts will range from about 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rain through Thursday evening, with another few tenths of an inch of rain on Friday.

We should see our last batch of somewhat steadier showers on Friday, before the area of low pressure slowly tries to pull away, providing us with somewhat better weather to start the Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday may still see a few showers from time to time, but overall drier weather with some limited breaks of sun. Sunday and Monday should see some big improvements, with mainly dry weather, more sun and temperatures making it back into the 60s.

While next week should be much better, we’re tracking a little more rain for mid to late week, along with more seasonable temperatures.