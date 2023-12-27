First Alert Weather: More rain on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It has been such a mild week with temperatures about 15° above average during the day.

Rain will continue through the evening and it will taper off to a few scattered showers overnight Wednesday. Thursday will be mild again with high temperatures into the upper 40s with scattered showers. It will not be a washout like it was Wednesday.

Friday will feature a few showers with highs in the mid 40s. Colder air will move in Friday night and stick with us into next week. We will see a few lake effect snow showers on Saturday.

There are no significant storms on the horizon. We will keep you posted.