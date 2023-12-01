First Alert Weather: More rain over the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We entered into December with wet weather, not white, and that trend will continue into the weekend.

The steadiest rain Friday tapers to scattered showers overnight Friday. Saturday will continue with off and on showers, which doesn’t sound great, but it won’t be a washout. You’ll be able to get out to the Roc Holiday Village, but it is still a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Sunday morning looks to be the driest part of the day, but another batch of steadier and heavier rain will be developing by the afternoon and evening.

It appears most of the precipitation will fall as rain Sunday and into Monday, but some cooler air wrapping in on Monday may change rain over to a few snow showers. At this point, any accumulation should remain minor, with little to no impact.

Temperatures will begin to drop later on Monday, leaving us in the 30s through much of next week. We may see some passing flakes and lake snow showers, but any accumulation should be minor at this point. In fact, we see little to no accumulating snow in the near future, but our weather pattern is turning more active.