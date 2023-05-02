First Alert Weather: More showers next couple of days but better for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Keep the umbrella and the winter coat handy for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers will be increasing again midday into the afternoon with temperatures on Tuesday in the 40s.

More showers and cool weather is in store for Wednesday. There is still a shower threat on Thursday with below-normal temperatures.

Slow improvements are on Friday and then the pattern flips just in time for the weekend. Some sunny and drier weather arrives on Saturday as temperatures start to rebound.

We may see highs around 70 by early next week! Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain through Thursday.

