First Alert Weather: More snow to freshen-up the snowpack for Christmas

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A low-pressure system is advancing in Western New York and will bring an area-wide snowfall on Monday night. This will not be a big weather event, but just enough snow to “freshen” the snowpack for Christmas morning. In addition, this should be a small enough amount of snow that local travelers will not have any issues getting around town. Beyond Tuesday, it will be clear sailing for Jolly Ole St. Nick as he arrives in Rochester on Wednesday.

Monday night look for an area-wide light snowfall with one to two inches of accumulation expected by the morning. The low temperature is near 28 degrees. Tuesday will bring a few more snow showers for the morning. Any new accumulation should be limited to less than an inch. The high temperature is near 35 degrees. Christmas Day brings dry weather with mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature is in the lower 30s.

