First Alert Weather: More summer-like air this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Temperatures soared into the 80s again across the area on Friday, and we may have another day or two in the tank before some changes arrive next week.

Saturday will feature a bit more in the way of cloud cover, but still, some sun breaking through. Outside of an isolated late afternoon shower, we should stay dry on Saturday. Temperatures will likely be held back a few degrees compared to recent days, putting most of the area in the 70s, although a few 80s in the Finger Lakes are still possible.

Once again, Lake Ontario communities will be a little cooler as a lake breeze sets up during the afternoon. Sunday is trending better and better, with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures once again pushing 80 degrees ahead of a cold front.

That cold front continues to slow down, meaning we should see a good deal of sun, and hold any rain off until well after sunset. In fact, there are some indications that rain will hold off until closer to midnight. We may get a rumble of thunder with the initial batch of rain, but most instability will be lost by then.

Our well-advertised pattern change arrives on Monday with the passage of our cold front. Temperatures will be held into the 50s with morning rain tapering. Tuesday will be the chilliest day, with highs in the 40s and a wet snowflake mixed in with the occasional rain shower. We’ll see improving weather by Wednesday, but no sign of the summer-like air we’ve enjoyed this week.