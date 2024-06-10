First Alert Weather: More sun and warmer air returns this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you love summer, Monday was a bit of a gloomy day for you, but don’t worry – warmer and brighter days are ahead! The low pressure that kept us cool and cloudy with some mist and drizzle will pull away. Meanwhile, high pressure builds in from the west. Initially, clouds will be stubborn, with some limited sun returning late Tuesday, and temperatures holding a good 10 degrees cooler than average, but Wednesday will see drastic improvement. We’ll become mostly sunny on Wednesday with temperatures in the 70s. Thursday climbs into the 80s before a cold front knocks us back into the 70s by Friday and Saturday. Friday will also see some showers and perhaps thunder, but high pressure quickly builds back in for Father’s Day weekend.

Then the heat is on! There are growing signs of a summer sizzle returning next week, with temperatures well into the 80s, possibly flirting with 90 through at least the first half of next week.