First Alert Weather: More sunshine and seasonable chill for Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – High pressure remains in control for the next few days, keeping some sunshine around and dry weather. Some clouds may work back in from Lake Ontario, leading to a partly cloudy sky to start the day, but giving way to a mostly sunny sky for much of the rest of the day. Highs will remain seasonably chilly in the 30s, before climbing into the 40s on Wednesday, then 50s on Thursday and Friday. We will start to lose the beautiful sunshine, but only slowly. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday, mostly cloudy on Thursday, then rain showers returning on Friday and Saturday.

For the short term, temperatures will remain above average, with not much winter to be seen or felt, but our pattern may begin to change by the middle to end of next week. We are far from the end of winter, so stay tuned!