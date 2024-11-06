First Alert Weather: More typical weather to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After record-setting warmth on Tuesday, Wednesday remained on the mild side, but that changes on Thursday with an early morning cold front. It’ll come through with a wind shift first thing Thursday, but nothing more than a stray shower.

Clouds will start Thursday, but we’ll clear things out nicely, with a mostly sunny sky to the end. Friday will also see a good deal of sun, but another moisture-starved cold front will bring a slight uptick in clouds during the afternoon as the front moves through, and the wind will also pick up. Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s.

The weekend starts out beautifully, with a mostly sunny sky but a slight chill on Saturday. Sunday starts off nice, but we’ll end with scattered showers. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see fairly quiet weather, but a stronger storm may bring milder air, then some rain and a little wind by Wednesday or Thursday.