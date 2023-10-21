First Alert Weather: More wet weather and chilly weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up on this Saturday to a grey start as clouds have taken over across our region.

Cloudy skies will likely remain in our skies through Saturday and Sunday — thanks to low pressure sitting to our north. Saturday will feature overcast skies, along with an occasional shower. A rain out is not expected, but a shower or two will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures in the afternoon will sit in the mid-50s, but it will feel colder later Saturday with gusty conditions expected.

Saturday afternoon, wind gusts will make their way into the 20mph and 30mph range. No damaging gust are expected. Chilly, gusty, and unsettled weather continues into Sunday. A few showers will be possible early Sunday before a better chance for showers along the lakeshore pop up in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be on the chilly side as they only reach the mid-40s. We will also remain gusty on Sunday which means it will feel colder. Wind chills tomorrow will sit in the 30s through much of the day before dropping into the upper 20s Monday morning! We are expected to dry out Monday, and after a cold start temperatures will return to the 50s and then eventually to the 60s as early as Tuesday afternoon.