First Alert Weather: Morning fog will clear for fine conditions on Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some patchy dense fog on Tuesday morning will leave by 9 a.m. with increasing sunshine through the morning into the afternoon.

The weather is looking good for parades later into the morning with temperatures in the 70s. There will be very warm and muggy summer weather in the afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

There’s no rain in the forecast so all of your outdoor BBQ and picnic plans are good to go for this afternoon. The weather looks fine for the fireworks shows on Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 70s and clear skies.

The near full moon will be shining in the sky Tuesday night as well. We turn the heat up Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures closer to 90 degrees. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and thunder threat later in the week. Have a happy and safe 4th of July!

