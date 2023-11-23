First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry on Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be mostly cloudy skies with a little gusty breeze on Thanksgiving Day. It will be mainly dry through the day with nothing more than a sprinkle.

A cold front on Thursday evening may bring a shower as colder air arrives on Thursday night into Black Friday. It will be brisk and cold on Friday with a few lake effect snow showers but no accumulations are expected.

Fair and cold conditions are expected on Saturday. Sunday weather will bring an increase in clouds with some showers towards evening but overall some fine weather for the big travel day to end the weekend.

Looking at next week, keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday as some lake effect snow may develop with some cold weather on the way. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chill and light lake flakes for Friday.