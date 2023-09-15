First Alert Weather: Mostly nice for the weekend before showers arrive Sunday into Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a chilly morning, plan on bright sunshine through the day on Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 60s and low 70s.

There will be clear skies and a chill in the air once again on Friday night. Another beauty is on the way for Saturday with temperatures into the low 70s with lots of sunshine. Sunday will be nice overall, just not as spectacular.

Plan on increasing clouds through the day with a spot shower later in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be dry so if heading to the Bills game plan on fair conditions with just a small chance of a shower towards the end of the game.

A couple showers on Monday and then some sunny and mild weather develops for much of next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the shower threat to end the weekend.