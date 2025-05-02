First Alert Weather: Much cooler and rainy at times this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you have outdoor activities planned this weekend, Mother Nature is going to put a damper on things, at least at times. A slow moving area of low pressure will move in, then stall. We’ll have several rounds of moisture thrown at us throughout the weekend, and also into next week. While both weekend days will feature rain, there will also be some lulls in the rain, leading to at least a few hours of dry time. Saturday starts off wet, then should see the widespread rain tapering through the morning, leaving us with clouds. Sunday may start off dry, but we’ll see another round of rain moving in during the day. The rounds of rain and clouds will keep our temperatures in the lower half of the 50s much of the weekend.

We’re going to remain a bit unsettled into the first half of next week as that cutoff low lumbers nearby, but we should begin to warm up at least a little more. With temperatures returning to the 60s, there is a better chance for a few storms both Monday and Tuesday, before starting to dry out a little more by Wednesday of next week.

While Monday and Tuesday may feature a few thunderstorms, at this point we’re “green” on the Threat Tracker.