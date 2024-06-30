First Alert Weather: Much cooler Sunday before summer’s return for the Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Waking up Sunday morning to a mild and sticky start, but it will not be like that for most of the day. Sunday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a pop up shower in the afternoon. Most will be dry and temperatures will actually cool off a bit as they sit near 70 Sunday afternoon. Dew points will crash into the 50s and 40s Sunday this afternoon, making for a much more refreshing day. Sunday will also be on the breezy side once again as winds gust near or over 30mph by the afternoon. Sky conditions Sunday night will be a mixture of partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies as cool air off Lake Ontario produces some lake effect clouds. No rain is in the forecast, but it will be cool as temperature drop into the mid-50s by Monday morning. Penfield has their fireworks display Sunday evening, after a postponement due to the rain Saturday, and the weather will be dry and cool. The cool and comfortable air lingers for Monday as well with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. After a couple cool days, the warmth returns on Tuesday with highs in the 80s and in the upper 80s by Wednesday afternoon. Tuesday will be dry, but Wednesday will feature a few isolated thunderstorms late in the day. For the Fourth of July, highs will likely be in the 80s and as of now we are keeping the forecast dry. There is the slight chance for a pop up afternoon shower or storm but most look dry. A better opportunity for showers or storms will pop up the two days following the Fourth of July.

