First Alert Weather: Muggy conditions continue with passing downpours and thunder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another warm and muggy day on the way for Monday. As a system approaches later into the afternoon, the chance for rain and thunder will be on the increase.

While the day will not be a complete rainout, you need to be prepared for heavy downpours when it does rain. Local flooding is possible with some areas picking up over an inch of rain.

Any storms later on Monday afternoon may contain some gusty winds but no widespread severe weather is expected. Showers and storms will clear this evening with mainly dry weather overnight into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring another threat for pop-up showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall at times during the day. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heavy rain threat as it develops through the day.

