First Alert Weather: Muggy with a couple showers Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Steadier rain is ending across the region on Thursday morning as a system moves to the east.

There will be a few showers with a gusty breeze at times on Thursday but it will be mainly dry this afternoon with some sunny breaks. It will be warm and muggy in the 80s.

Hot weather is the story for Friday as temperatures soar towards 90 degrees. High humidity will bring a heat index closer to 100 degrees tomorrow so be ready for the heat.

Cold front will bring showers thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. Behind that front cooler and much drier air arrives during the day Saturday into Sunday so much of the weekend will feature fair weather after any storms clear Saturday.

Stay tuned for updates on the Friday heat and timing of storms into the weekend.