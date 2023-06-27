First Alert Weather: Muggy with showers and storms Tuesday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather on Tuesday morning will give way to an increased chance of showers and thunder midday into the afternoon.

Much of the day will be rain-free but as we have seen recently, when it rains it may pour. Storms on Tuesday do not appear to be as strong as Monday but we cannot rule out a local strong wind gust in any thunder that does develop later on Monday, so keep an eye on the sky.

A few showers will continue at times on Tuesday night into Wednesday but not as many heavy showers are expected on Wednesday. Skies clear and humidity drops Thursday and Friday.

Muggy weather returns this weekend with an increasing chance of thunderstorms over the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any storms that develop today.

