First Alert Weather: Multi-day wet weather starts today

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Buckle up, WNY: Another closed low will be sitting over the region for several days, bringing us dreary, wet, cold weather for some time. The good news is this rain will be well spread out over the next few days, so right now there are no flood concerns. If that begins to change, we will let you know. The majority of the rain will be falling west of Rochester. Expect lows in the 40s and highs struggling to get to the 60s or even the mid 50s going into the weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend is looking like it will have a cloudy and possibly wet start, but Sunday and Monday are looking good! We finally get back to the 60s to start out next week, then we climb into the 70s in the latter half.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.