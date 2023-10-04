First Alert Weather: Near record warmth for a couple of days before temperatures plunge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another beauty in store for Wednesday with temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 80s in the afternoon.

There will be tons of sunshine all day long. The record high for Oct. 4 is 89 degrees set way back in 1926. We will be close to that this afternoon.

Another very warm day is on the way for Thursday with temperatures into the mid 80s. If you like this weather, make the most of it on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front will bring showers on Friday and a major drop in the temperatures for the weekend.

On Saturday, there will be some windswept showers and temperatures in the 50s. Sunday may struggle to get out of the 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any records and timing the rain Friday into the weekend.