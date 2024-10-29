First Alert Weather: Near record warmth on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday’s warm front that brought us some rain will also bring us temperatures more typical of late August or early September for the next few days. ]

Temperatures will actually climb a little bit overnight, starting us off in the lower 60s on Wednesday. From there, we surge into the mid to upper 70s thanks in part to some sunshine and a stiff wind out of the south. The record high for Wednesday’s date is 78 degrees, while we’re forecasting 76. So it’ll be close!

Last year on Halloween, we saw our first snowflakes and our first measurable snow of the season. This year will be the complete opposite, with another day of near record warmth. The record stands at 80, while we’re forecasting a high of 78. So again, it’ll be a close call! The rain for the trick-or-treaters will also be a close call. At this point, we expect the weather to remain dry for most of the evening, but showers will begin to move in around 7 or 8 p.n. west of Rochester, and 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. east of the city. Still, it’ll be a very close call with the rain, so keep checking back for updates.

A strong cold front sweeping through will bring rain Thursday night into early Friday, followed by temperatures a good 25 degrees cool, near 50 on Friday.