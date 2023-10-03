First Alert Weather: Near record warmth through Thursday, then dramatic changes this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunny and warm weather is in store for Tuesday with temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

Another warm day is in store for Wednesday with temperatures into the mid and upper 80s, near record levels. There will be another warm day well into the 80s on Thursday. A cold front arrives on Friday with some wind and showers and falling temperatures during the afternoon.

Much cooler weather settles in for the weekend with 50s on Saturday and 40s and 50s on Sunday. Plan on some windswept showers both days this weekend into Columbus Day next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of rain for Friday and the weekend.