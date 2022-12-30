First Alert Weather: Near record warmth today with some rain for New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy and very mild for Friday with a quick shower or two but most of the day will be dry.

A southerly breeze will send temperatures toward 60 on Friday. That will be close to the record of 64 set way back in 1884.

Mild weather is in store for Friday night with just a couple showers. New Year’s Eve will see mild weather in the 50s but there will be a much better chance for some rain at times through the day into the night.

Temperatures will still be in the low 40s at midnight as we ring in the new year. Breezy and a little colder on Sunday with temperatures around 40. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the near-record warmth and the timing of the rain for your plans.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.