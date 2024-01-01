First Alert Weather: New year, new weather pattern

We ended 2023 with the second warmest December on record in Rochester, but our weather fates may be changing. We’re starting the new year with more of a chill to the air, and we are tracking the potential for several chances for snow.

First, we’ll see some sunshine returning on Tuesday, so dig out those sunglasses you may have stashed away recently! Temperatures on Tuesday will flirt with 40. Wednesday remains quiet but mostly cloudy once again. A cold front dropping through Wednesday night will bring some localized and minor lake effect snow Thursday morning, but should end fairly quickly. We’re monitoring the potential for a developing storm system this weekend that could bring us some accumulating snow. If we do see snow out of this, the timing would be Saturday night into Sunday.

We’re also tracking another potential storm toward the middle of next week that could bring us rain or snow, but is also worth monitoring. So, while our weather has been very quiet this winter, our pattern is becoming more active.