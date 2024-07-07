First Alert Weather: News 10NBC Yellow Alert is posted for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tropical Storm Beryl will be making landfall in south Texas Sunday evening. There is a chance that Beryl could briefly become a hurricane again before landfall between Corpus Christi and Galveston, Texas. The storm is expected to move inland with very heavy rainfall and flooding across eastern portions of Texas. That heavy rain will be moving into the mid-Mississippi Valley in the coming days. If this projected path is correct, the remnants of Beryl could arrive in Western New York by Wednesday. Early indications show rainfall amounts could be in the range of 1.5 inches to 2.5 inches by Wednesday evening. The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists expect there will be many adjustments to the computer modeling and the forecast over the next few days. As a result, it is recommended that you check back to News 10NBC often to see the latest updates.

Sunday night look for mainly clear skies. It should be a comfortable night with the low near 63 degrees. Monday will bring more sunshine with a bit more heat and humidity. The high temperature will be in the upper 80s, but near 90 degrees south of Rochester. Tuesday will feature partial sunshine for the morning, then the chance of a scattered thundershower for the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 90 degrees for most communities. Wednesday our News 10NBC First Alert yellow alert will go into effect. Rain will be on the increase with the chance of a thunderstorm. Rain could be heavy at times with the potential of localized flooding later in the day. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s with lots of humidity expected.

