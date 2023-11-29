First Alert Weather: News10NBC Yellow Alert has come to an end

The first real snowfall of the season was a nuisance for some, but more of a problem for others. Overall, it has been a relatively small amount of snow for most of the immediate Rochester area, with a general accumulation in the range of 1 to 3 inches Tuesday. However, the Lake Ontario snow showers continue to diminish overnight, and any new accumulation should be limited to less than an inch. As a result, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists have ended the Yellow Alert for the remainder of the overnight.

Tonight, look for any additional lake snow to end or dwindle to flurries with most areas seeing less than an inch or less of new snow. The low temperature will be in the lower 20s. For Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy skies with passing flurries or a snow shower. Little or no additional accumulation is expected. The high temperature will be in the lower 30s. Thursday will become partly sunny and not as cold. The mercury will rise into the middle 40ss.

Stay tuned to New 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.