First Alert Weather: News10NBC Yellow Alert is discontinued, for now

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The steady, area-wide snow has ended for Wednesday night. As a result, the News10NBC Yellow Alert has come to an end. However, at this hour, there are still pockets of freezing drizzle west of Rochester. The temperature will be rising into the 30s and eventually getting above freezing during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature occasional rain showers for the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon the temperature will be falling, and it will turn windy with gusts near 40 to 45 miles per hour. Lake Ontario snow will be developing in Wayne County where there is a winter storm watch going into effect late in the day.