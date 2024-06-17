First Alert Weather: News10NBC Yellow Alert is posted for a lasting heat wave

A big ridge of high pressure will be anchored off the East Coast, which is the perfect setup for oppressive, stifling weather.

It will be the combination of much hotter temperatures and increasing amounts of humidity that will make for difficult conditions for any outside activities this week.

There is the potential for record high temperatures over the next two days and this could be the hottest weather since 2020 for the Rochester area.

As a result, News 10NBC will continue a yellow alert for at least Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Remember, there are some simple tips to deal with this excessive heat. Drink lots of water, avoid sunshine, try to stay in the air conditioning as often as possible, never leave children or animals in your car and check on the older adults as they are more susceptible to heat-related illness.

Monday night, look for an isolated thundershower for the early evening. The low temperature will be in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with the chance of an afternoon thundershower. The high temperature will be near 94 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be hazy, hot, and humid. Again, just the chance of a thundershower each day. The temperature for both days will be in the low to mid-90s with plenty of humidity. The heat index (a combination of temperature and humidity) will be at or over 100 degrees at times. The excessive heat will begin to break for the weekend; however, any significant relief will likely not arrive until early next week.

Be sure to download the News10NBC Weather App to get the latest weather conditions.