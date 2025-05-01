First Alert Weather: News10NBC Yellow Alert is posted for late Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -First comes a warm front, then a cold front in rapid succession for Western New York on Thursday afternoon into late Thursday night. These fronts will bring several rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms, with the potential for some of these storms to be classified as strong to severe. The greatest likelihood for impactful weather will be hail damage and straight-line wind damage. At this time, tornadoes do not appear to be a threat.

The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists have issued a Yellow Alert for late Thursday afternoon and evening, with the greatest risk between 5 and 10 p.m. We anticipate that most of these storms will taper before midnight. The temperature on Thursday will rise into the lower 70s.