First Alert Weather: News10NBC Yellow Alert posted for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tropical Storm Beryl made landfall in south Texas early Monday morning. The storm will continue to move inland with very heavy rainfall and flooding across eastern portions of Texas. That heavy rain will be moving into the mid-Mississippi Valley over the next 24 hours. If this projected path is correct, the remnants of Beryl will arrive in Western New York on Wednesday. Current weather models are showing rainfall amounts will be in the range of 1 to 3 inches by Wednesday evening. As a result, there is the potential for periods of very heavy rain which could produce flash flooding. It is recommended that you check back to News 10NBC often to see the latest updates.

Monday night. look for mainly clear skies early, then clouds increase later Monday night. The low temperature will be near 68 degrees. Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with a bit more heat and humidity. There is the chance of an isolated thundershower with a high temperature near 90 degrees. Wednesday the News10NBC Yellow Alert goes into effect. We expect periods of rain with the chance of a thunderstorm. The rain could be heavy at times with the potential of localized flooding as the day progresses. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s with lots of humidity expected. Showers are still likely on Thursday with drier weather arriving Friday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.