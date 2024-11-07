First Alert Weather: Nice, but windy fall Friday in western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies will continue to clear Thursday night, leading to a bright start to Friday morning.

The breeze will pick up a little bit, which will keep our temperatures from dropping out of the 40s overnight. Friday will look like a pretty Fall day, but the wind will pick up as a cold front approaches and then moves through. This will be a moisture-starved cold front, with no rain expected, but we will see a slight uptick in cloud cover during the afternoon. It’ll also turn windy, with a few hours of gusts 30-35 mph during the early afternoon. This typically isn’t something that would produce any power outages, but it’ll certainly make any leaf cleanup a little more challenging. Remember – work with the wind!

This will drop our temperatures from the 50s on Friday, back into the 40s for highs on Saturday, but a big area of high-pressure building in will provide a mostly sunny sky to start the weekend.

A winter storm that has been delivering heavy snow to the Rockies will move into the Great Lakes on Sunday, but it won’t be snow for us. We’ll see any sun to start Sunday fading, and rain developing during the afternoon. Most of this rain will exit by Monday, leaving us with mainly dry weather for Veteran’s Day.