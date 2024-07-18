First Alert Weather: Nice conditions on Thursday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s bright sunshine on Thursday morning will mix with some puffy clouds for a bit before we finish the day with bright sunshine.

Puffy clouds may bring a brief shower to the hills south of Rochester in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. Cooler and less humid weather has moved in and will stick around into the weekend.

We’re tracking a great day on Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will be in the low 80s with a good deal of sunshine.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for any updates for the weekend and looking ahead to more humid weather next week with some storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.