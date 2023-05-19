First Alert Weather: Nice for Friday and Sunday but some rain expected for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Windy and warm weather is ahead for Friday with a soaking rain on Saturday before sunshine returns on Sunday.

Temperatures on Friday will soar well into the 70s with gusts close to 30mph at times. It will be cloudy and mild for your Friday night plans with a passing shower but mainly dry weather.

A steadier rain arrives Saturday morning with a good soaking through midday into early afternoon. We may see some drier weather into the afternoon and evening hours.

Half an inch to an inch of rain is possible Saturday but no flooding or severe weather is expected. It’s great news for Sunday as drier and sunnier conditions return with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Stay tuned for updates on the timing and amounts of rain on the way.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.