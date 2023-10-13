First Alert Weather: Nice for Friday with showers this weekend and steadier rain to the south

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a cold start on Friday morning with temperatures for many of us in the 30s. Some sunshine will help to warm us up close to 60 in the afternoon with dry weather ahead into the night.

There will be no issues for your Friday evening and night plans. Looking ahead to the weekend, the weather will be cool and breezy and cloudy with some showers.

It won’t be a washout in Rochester but a steady cold rain is likely for areas south towards the Southern Tier. Lake effect showers on Sunday with a gusty wind will add a chill to the air.

Weather should not be a huge problem for the Bills game Sunday night but it will be breezy with a shower threat. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the rain chances this weekend.