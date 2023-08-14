First Alert Weather: Nice for Monday with rain arriving tonight into Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some beautiful weather is in store for Monday with sunshine in the morning, then a few clouds increasing in the afternoon. It will be a dry and pleasant day with temperatures in the 70s.

Some rain will arrive later around 9-10 p.m. Areas of rain will arrive overnight into Tuesday. It won’t be a washout for Tuesday but plan on some showers through the day with a few downpours possible.

Rain totals will average half an inch to an inch across the region with a few local 1-2″ amounts possible with heavier thundery downpours. Not expecting any widespread flood issues and severe threat is low so Threat Tracker will remain green.

Much nicer weather returns for Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of the rain Monday night into Tuesday.